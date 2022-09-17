iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

SUSL traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. 48,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $85.04.

