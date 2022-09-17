iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 4.7% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.16. 1,016,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

