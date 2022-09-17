Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) dropped 14.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.47. Approximately 69,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 14,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Invesque Stock Down 14.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$82.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.67.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$63.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.