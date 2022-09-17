Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 396,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 350,294 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,739,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,243,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after acquiring an additional 270,224 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,728.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 247,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 241,340 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,779,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PFM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 91,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,203. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.