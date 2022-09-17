InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Up 87.5% in August

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Price Performance

IPVI remained flat at $9.84 on Friday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,809. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 9,119.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.