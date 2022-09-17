International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $127.27 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.91.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

