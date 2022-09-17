International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 3.2% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,839,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.