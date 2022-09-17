Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW) Short Interest Up 166.7% in August

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Get Integral Acquisition Co. 1 alerts:

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.