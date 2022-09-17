Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $50.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Insmed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,910,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 242,092 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,790,000 after purchasing an additional 603,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $23.61 on Friday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

