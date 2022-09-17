Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Sells 81,890 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZS stock traded down $6.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.49. 6,488,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,636. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,699,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.06.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

