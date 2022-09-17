Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Sells 81,890 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Zscaler Stock Down 3.7 %
ZS stock traded down $6.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.49. 6,488,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,636. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.06.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.