Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Sells 66,775 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,118. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 17.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 98,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 145,674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 57,779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

