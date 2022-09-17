Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells 11,189 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.07. The stock had a trading volume of 792,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,949. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $291.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.34 and its 200 day moving average is $224.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,651,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,579,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

