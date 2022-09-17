Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CFO Sells $13,743.97 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $13,743.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,801.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Whitaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,406 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $13,545.78.

On Friday, September 9th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,406 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $14,002.92.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,407 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $14,562.35.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $20,823.16.

On Monday, August 29th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $21,899.64.

Lantronix Price Performance

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantronix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 105,058 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 152,430 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Stories

