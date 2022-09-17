Insider Selling: Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) COO Sells 8,830 Shares of Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $357,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of KNTK stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 689,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,025. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.87. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $335.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on KNTK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

