Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $717,600.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Exelixis Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.15 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
