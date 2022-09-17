Insider Selling: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Sells $1,468,359.90 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,468,359.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.96. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

CERE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

