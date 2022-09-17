Insider Selling: AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) VP Sells 14,406 Shares of Stock

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 14,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $56,759.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 873,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,563.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $56,803.86.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 497 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $2,037.70.

On Monday, August 29th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 24,550 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $106,301.50.

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. AgileThought, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of -0.38.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 313,334 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of AgileThought by 52.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new position in AgileThought in the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AgileThought by 87.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

