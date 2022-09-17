Insider Selling: Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CFO Sells $32,991.75 in Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $32,991.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,191.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $561.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 1,407.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 273,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 697,900 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.