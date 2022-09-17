Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Director Purchases 26,441 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 26,441 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $456,107.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,571,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XOMA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XOMAO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 4,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.25. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

