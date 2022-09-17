Insider Buying: TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Director Purchases $73,440.00 in Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) Director Kelly L. Tuminelli purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ TASK opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
