Insider Buying: TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Director Purchases $73,440.00 in Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) Director Kelly L. Tuminelli purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TaskUs Price Performance

NASDAQ TASK opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at $78,519,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 83.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,248 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 129.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 688,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 350,034 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

