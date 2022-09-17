Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires $140,354.84 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $140,354.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,298,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,642,782.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $135,288.83.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $140,822.16.

On Friday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $110,542.74.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $460.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.75 and a beta of -0.08. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 550.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $526,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 92.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

