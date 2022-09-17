Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTAP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 231.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 205.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter.

