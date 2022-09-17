Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $91.46 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.47 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.60.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

