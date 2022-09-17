Independent Bank Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the bank on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $69.04 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 19.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point raised their price objective on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.