Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating) rose 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 50,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 12,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,594.31.

About Inca One Gold

Inca One Gold Corp. engages in the business of operating and developing of gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. It holds 100% interests in the Chala One property located in Peru. The company also holds 90.14% interests in the Kori One property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

