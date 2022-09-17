ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) vs. CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Financial Review

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) and CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ImmunoGen and CohBar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 0 2 3 0 2.60 CohBar 0 0 1 0 3.00

ImmunoGen presently has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 94.44%. CohBar has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,370.59%. Given CohBar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CohBar is more favorable than ImmunoGen.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $69.86 million 15.92 -$139.30 million ($0.69) -7.30 CohBar N/A N/A -$15.48 million ($0.16) -1.06

This table compares ImmunoGen and CohBar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CohBar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunoGen. ImmunoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CohBar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoGen and CohBar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -179.64% -67.02% -37.22% CohBar N/A -58.66% -54.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of CohBar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of ImmunoGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of CohBar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoGen has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CohBar has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CohBar beats ImmunoGen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical programs include IMGC936, an ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc.; and IMGN151, an anti FRa product candidate. The company has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its lead clinical candidate is CB4211, a novel refined analog of the MOTS-c mitochondrial derived peptide, which is in Phase Ib stage of a Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH and obesity. The company's preclinical programs include CB5138 analogs for fibrotic diseases; and CB5064 analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS. CohBar, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

