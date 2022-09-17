Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 242.2 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUSQF remained flat at $6.79 during midday trading on Friday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $16.00.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

