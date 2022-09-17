Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

