Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,058,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.