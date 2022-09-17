Honey Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.61 Million (HNY)

Honey (HNY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Honey has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honey has a market cap of $11.61 million and $11,319.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honey coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.61 or 0.00054762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 307.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Honey Coin Profile

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Honey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

