Holley (HLLY) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Holley to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Holley has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Holley and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million -$27.14 million 88.83 Holley Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 12.68

Profitability

Holley’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Holley is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Holley and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 1.29% 16.95% 4.72% Holley Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Holley and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 2 5 0 2.71 Holley Competitors 415 2104 2890 34 2.47

Holley currently has a consensus price target of $10.11, suggesting a potential upside of 89.70%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 40.33%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Holley beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

