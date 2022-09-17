Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSY. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.94.

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hershey has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.82.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

