Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,087,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 951.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,332 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,594,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,913,000 after buying an additional 930,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,597,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

About Herbalife Nutrition

Shares of HLF stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $47.86.

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.