Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 174.0% in August

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 174.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HENKY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.96. 79,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,955. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several research firms recently commented on HENKY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

