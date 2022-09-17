Head to Head Review: Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) vs. Its Competitors

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sigma Additive Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions’ competitors have a beta of -0.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sigma Additive Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors 49 160 383 6 2.58

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 42.01%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Additive Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million -$7.39 million -1.09 Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors $1.60 billion $104.56 million 21.99

Sigma Additive Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors -119.14% -15.22% -10.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sigma Additive Solutions competitors beat Sigma Additive Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Sigma Additive Solutions Company Profile

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

