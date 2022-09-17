Head to Head Contrast: Blackboxstocks (BLBX) and Its Competitors

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Blackboxstocks to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million -$2.62 million -2.16 Blackboxstocks Competitors $2.06 billion $189.21 million 17.63

Blackboxstocks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Blackboxstocks Competitors -18.20% -25.47% -0.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackboxstocks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks Competitors 212 1361 2436 79 2.58

Blackboxstocks presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 545.02%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 30.20%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Blackboxstocks peers beat Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

