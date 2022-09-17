Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDIW) Shares Down 7.5%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIW – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 2,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.