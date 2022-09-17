Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €205.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HNR1 opened at €160.50 ($163.78) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €145.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €144.99.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.