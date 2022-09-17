Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Trading 3.3% Higher

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 1,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Guided Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

