GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,502,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GrowLife Stock Performance

PHOT remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 5,885,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,555. GrowLife has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Get GrowLife alerts:

About GrowLife

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

GrowLife, Inc operates in the plant cultivation equipment supply and consulting business. The company provides commercial plant propagation equipment. It also focuses on emerging markets in the mushroom sector. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.