Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

GECC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,166. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.50. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 140.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. Analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.04%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GECC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Further Reading

