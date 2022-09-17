Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI) Short Interest Up 193.2% in August

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gravitas Education Stock Performance

GEHI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,225. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Gravitas Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66.

Get Gravitas Education alerts:

Gravitas Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Receive News & Ratings for Gravitas Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravitas Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.