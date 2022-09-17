Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GBRGR stock remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,537. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11.

