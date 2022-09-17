GoChain (GO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $120,245.00

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, GoChain has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. GoChain has a total market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $120,245.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,191,476,297 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, GoChain started with an idea to build a network that solved the blockchain scaling problem while bringing an enterprise team and philosophy to the space.GoChain is a smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. Being 100% Ethereum compatible enables GoChain smart contracts to be applicable for tools such as Truffle, OpenZeppelin, and MyEtherWallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

