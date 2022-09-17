GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $234.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.77.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

