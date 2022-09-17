Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Trading Down 2.5%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.26 and last traded at $34.42. 2,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Guru Index ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Global X Guru Index ETF worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

