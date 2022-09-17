Glantus (LON:GLAN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.45). 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 38,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.46).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.36. The stock has a market cap of £14.19 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

