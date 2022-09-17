Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of GILD opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $950,911,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

