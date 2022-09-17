GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Down 3.5 %

GEE Group stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. GEE Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

