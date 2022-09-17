Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on GBERY. Societe Generale upgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Geberit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.00.

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,922. Geberit has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

